SMEs can tap key polytechnics for expertise on robotics, automation and emerging food trends

SINGAPORE - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) here will be able to tap key polytechnics for expertise in developing robotics and automation solutions for urban environments, as well as support food manufacturers in seizing opportunities in emerging areas such as alternative proteins and sustainability.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) will set up a Centre of Innovation (COI) for robotics and automation solutions in the built environment, while expanding an existing one for food manufacturing, said the Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Gan Kim Yong.

He announced these initiatives at the SME Tech Day 2023 event held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Thursday.

The COIs will work with SMEs to create new products, services and solutions, and function as one-stop innovation hubs offering businesses access to specialised equipment, labs and training. They will also provide support, including consultancy, validation studies, and co-development.

“We recognise the challenges faced by SMEs in developing their own in-house R&D (research and development) and innovation capabilities and facilities,” Mr Gan said.

For the new built environment COI, Temasek and Ngee Ann polytechnics will work together to help SMEs develop and adopt robotics and automation solutions in built-up areas.

In total, this new COI will bring the number of such centres under EnterpriseSG’s auspices to 12.

Meanwhile, the COI for food manufacturing will expand its suite of resources and expertise to support companies interested in emerging areas such as alternative proteins, as well as in adopting sustainable approaches in their operations.

This centre, which brings together the strengths and complementary capabilities of the Singapore, Nanyang, Republic and Temasek polytechnics, will also groom and upskill talent through training courses and innovation projects, said Mr Gan.

Together, the two centres are expected to work with more than 800 local enterprises and embark on more than 100 projects over the next two years.

Separately, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Ngee Ann and Singapore polytechnics respectively to ensure that the talent pool will continue to meet the needs of the evolving business environment.

The MOUs will enable the polytechnics to develop both the operation and technology roadmap for local enterprises, as well as continuing-education and training programmes that will raise the skill level of the local workforce to support innovation and enterprise in the country.

The operation and technology roadmap is a Government-led scheme to help SME’s use technology to develop their business for long-term profit, and falls under the programme called growing enterprises through technology upgrade (GET-Up).