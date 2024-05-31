‘Hunt in a pack’: How SMEs can collaborate to find success in global expansion

When it comes to expanding overseas, small businesses can benefit significantly from banding together – particularly when collaborating with larger, more established corporations.

The right partnerships can give Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) an edge by helping them understand local customers, plug into local supply chains, and navigate hiring and tax regimes in the unfamiliar markets, says Mr Jimmy Koh, head of Network Partnerships and Strategic Marketing, Group Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Advisory at UOB.

“SMEs need to find partners who can cushion the challenges of going overseas. They will have a much better chance of survival,” says Mr Koh.

This has been proven true by a group of small local businesses that have found success by tapping the expertise of established banks like UOB to expand regionally.

Going beyond banking to help SMEs grow