SMCCI opens its relocated second office at Grantral Mall

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The facility at Grantral Mall provides a platform for businesses to showcase their offerings and connect with potential partners.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI) officially opened its second office at Grantral Mall in MacPherson on April 15.

The office, which was previously in Onan Road, is a new space designed to support business engagement through events, hot desking, and dedicated product showcase opportunities for members.

It provides a platform for businesses to showcase their offerings, connect with potential partners, and strengthen their market presence in a more accessible, collaborative setting.

SMCCI currently supports a growing network of businesses across sectors, reflecting the increasing demand for platforms that go beyond networking to enable sustained collaboration, visibility, and market access for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The world right now is not easy. Energy prices have gone up. Electricity tariffs rose in April, and the Energy Market Authority has told us clearly, it may go up further later this year,” said Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, who is also SMCCI patron and a guest of honour at the opening event.

“The businesses that come out stronger after every downturn are the ones that kept moving... You have internationalisation support available today. Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the region, these are markets our members have said they want to explore. SMCCI’s role is to help connect those dots,” said Mr Zaqy.

Said Dr Abdul Malik Hassan, president of SMCCI: “This new space represents more than just a physical office. It marks a step forward in SMCCI’s journey as an organisation. A place where ideas can be shared, partnerships can be formed, and initiatives can come to life.”

At the event, SMCCI also announced the launch of its new membership card, an initiative to enhance member engagement and access across the Chamber’s ecosystem.

The membership card, available in both physical and digital formats, will enable businesses to access SMCCI’s programmes, networks, and opportunities more seamlessly.

As part of its upcoming membership benefits roll-out, SMCCI is also integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its members’ digital presence and provide 24/7 support to its stakeholders.

“This will enable us to offer not only SMCCI services but also instant access to government policies, incentives and perks. The Chamber emphasised that the use of AI will be guided by its practical value to members, with a focus on improving service quality and supporting business needs,” said SMCCI in a statement on April 15.

There is a difference between cutting costs and investing in efficiency and new capabilities like AI and automation, said Mr Zaqy.

“Cutting costs could hurt you in the long run, while investing in capabilities and productivity prepares you better for the future.”