Smart mobility study to be conducted at Jurong Innovation District

SINGAPORE - JTC and Hyundai Motor Group want to connect the dots intelligently when it comes to moving people and goods in industrial and business parks of the future.

This may be with electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, or any other type of transport solutions that are best suited for the work at any given time or traffic condition.

They have partnered for a year-long smart mobility study at the Jurong Innovation District, having inked a memorandum of understanding that was announced on Wednesday (Jan 26).

The 600ha area includes the Nanyang Technological University, JTC's CleanTech Park as well as the Bulim, Bahar and Tengah precincts.

Masterplanned and developed by JTC, the advanced manufacturing hub is expected to complete its first phase this year.

Hyundai will propose ways to optimise logistics routes, public and private transport flow, and infrastructure within precincts as well as to the rest of the district.

The study will take into consideration land-use zoning and proposed road infrastructure under JTC's masterplan, as well as the expected traffic intensity.

Mobility solutions may include electric vehicles and autonomous shuttle services. Pilot trials and end-user surveys may also be carried out to test proposed solutions.

The findings from the study are expected to help JTC's planning guidelines for new industrial estates that feature dual-purpose spaces and more opportunities for community and commercial use.

The Jurong Innovation District recently pulled in high-profile additions, including the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre, Shimano Singapore's Factory of the Future, and Surbana Jurong Campus.

Hyundai's facility will house the South Korean carmaker's customer experience centre, research and development laboratory, as well as a small-scale electric-car assembly line with an annual output of up to 30,000 vehicles. The seven-storey building is on track to be completed by the end of this year.