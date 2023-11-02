Smart green investments in tough times gear businesses for better days: CapitaLand CSO

SINGAPORE - Companies here need to take a harder look at how they make sustainability investments in tough times or risk missing opportunities when the market recovers, says CapitaLand Investment’s chief sustainability officer.

Interest rates are high, inflation has risen and the costs of operating a business have climbed, but sustainability investments should not stop, Mr Vinamra Srivastava told The Straits Times in an interview.

For instance, he said there is now a lot of dry powder or cash reserves in both the public and private real estate sector.

“Once the market turns back, all this money will get invested and where will this get invested – it will be in high-quality assets. So if you don’t continue to upkeep your assets to a certain level, you will face the music when it’s time for you to sell the assets.”

The key for companies is to be wise about where they spend their money in sustainability investing, Mr Srivastava said.

Describing the sustainability journey as “a portfolio management exercise”, he noted that there will be other economic ups and downs in the years ahead.

Singapore in 2016 ratified the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It is committed to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Currently, Singapore has a carbon tax rate of $5 per tonne that is applied to facilities that directly emit at least 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent (tCO2e) in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year. The Republic, in support of its net-zero target, is raising the carbon tax to $25/tCO2e in 2024 and 2025, and to $45/tCO2e in 2026 and 2027, with a view to reaching $50-$80/tCO2e by 2030.

On the corporate side, business regulators are mandating climate-related disclosures for Singapore-listed and non-listed companies.

The Singapore Exchange from FY2022 started requiring all companies listed here to incorporate climate-related disclosures into their sustainability reports on a “comply or explain” basis.

From FY2023, climate reporting is mandatory for issuers in the financial, agriculture, food and forest products, and energy industries.

A committee that advises on sustainability reporting in July proposed that all listed issuers, including business trusts, real estate investment trusts and those incorporated overseas, make disclosures that are in line with international standards from their FY2025.

It suggested that non-listed companies with an annual revenue of at least $1 billion make such disclosures from FY2027, while entities with an annual revenue of at least $100 million are supposed to start around FY2030.