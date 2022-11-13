Small changes, big impact: How to balance work and life when hybrid working

Back-to-back Zoom calls. Lunchtime meetings. An avalanche of pressing emails. Sound familiar?

Workers may prefer hybrid work arrangements, following disruptions and adjustments because of the pandemic, but data from a recent study suggests that burnouts are happening at an alarming rate.

Employees struggle to achieve work-life balance, especially when the “office” is just a laptop power button away.

More than four in five (85 per cent) Singapore-based employees said they feel at risk of burning out this year, according to consultancy firm Mercer’s 2022 Global Talent Trends Study published in May this year. The study was based on insights from nearly 11,000 C-suite executives, human resources (HR) leaders and employees globally.

“Even when a company does not promote a culture of working late, many employees still find that they have a lot of unfinished work at the end of the day,” observes Mr Vikas Verma, head of Strategic HR, UOB.

The bank noticed the trend of remote workers putting in longer hours than they did pre-pandemic. But why was this happening?

One possible reason could be the rise of virtual meetings. Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index found that the average user on Teams – the tech giant’s business communication platform – saw a 252 per cent increase in weekly time spent in meetings from March 2020 to February 2022. The number of meetings also grew by 153 per cent over the same period.

The survey polled over 31,000 full-time workers across 31 countries, including Singapore.

It found that work days are getting longer too. The average Teams user is spending 28 per cent more time responding to chats or in meetings after working hours, and 14 per cent more time working on weekends.

“Many of us spend most of our working hours in meetings during the day and can only start the 'actual work' after 6pm,” says Mr Verma, 49.

“This, we believe, is the root cause of the increasing loss of work-life balance due to the hybrid work arrangement.”

Microsoft’s researchers followed up with tips on limiting digital fatigue. This includes implementing “meeting-free” days or time blocks, sharing an agenda ahead of meetings and assigning a person to each part, and setting expectations on responding to emails and chats outside of working hours.

To help employees improve productivity, UOB launched a set of five simple guidelines on meeting etiquettes: Limiting the number of participants in a meeting to no more than seven or eight, informing the attendees of the agenda ahead of time, avoiding meal-time meetings, ensuring that meetings don’t overrun, and to only call for a meeting when a decision is required.

These were crafted based on feedback from employees. “They may be simple guidelines, but they will effectively free up the time and mental bandwidth of employees to focus on work during office hours,” Mr Verma shares.