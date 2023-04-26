SK Hynix posts record quarterly loss, sees memory-chip glut easing in second half

SEOUL – South Korea’s SK Hynix on Wednesday said production cuts by memory-chip makers will improve market conditions from the second half of 2023, after it reported a record operating loss for the first quarter.

The wider loss came as shipments of chip-equipped devices weakened due to a global economic slowdown, worsening a supply glut and pushing down prices, the world’s second-biggest maker of memory chips said.

SK Hynix reported a January-March operating loss of 3.4 trillion won (S$3.4 billion), matching analyst estimates and reversing the previous year’s 2.9 trillion won profit.

The loss is the deepest since SK Group acquired Hynix in 2012, and the second in a row after October-December’s 1.9 trillion won loss. Revenue fell 58 per cent to 5.1 trillion won.

“We likely cannot expect a dramatic increase in prices in the second quarter given current demand... But with effects of production cuts appearing from the second quarter, we expect the supply-and-demand situation to improve from the third quarter.”

Earlier this month, compatriot Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory-chip maker, said it would make a rare production cut as a demand drop sent prices plummeting.

United States rival Micron Technology cut fiscal 2023 investment to about US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) from US$12 billion a year earlier.

On Wednesday, SK Hynix said it is continuing to adjust production. It forecast artificial intelligence uses to drive an increase in memory-chip revenue by 30 per cent or more in the next five years.

After its comments, its shares traded up as much as 3.7 per cent versus a 0.1 per cent rise in the wider market.

“Memory chips are in serious oversupply... So SK Hynix signalling continued production cuts lifted shares,” said analyst Kim Sun-woo at Meritz Securities.

“Specifically mentioning its sales shipments in the second quarter will see double-digit growth and offset first-quarter decline also sent the message that the bottom is past.” REUTERS

