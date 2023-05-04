Singtel to waive mobile bill for customers up to $600 if they are retrenched

SINGAPORE – Singtel postpaid mobile users who are eligible can get one year of free insurance coverage for their bills in the event of retrenchment or accidental death.

The local telco and Etiqa Insurance Singapore launched the Singtel Bill Protect insurance plan on Thursday to cushion Singaporeans from adverse economic situations.

In the event of retrenchment, those eligible for the plan can get their Singtel bills for mobile and fixed broadband waived for up to six months, up to a maximum of $600.

Singtel’s announcement comes amid rising retrenchments in Singapore, according to the latest Ministry of Manpower labour market estimates. Retrenchment numbers are expected to hit about 4,000 in the first quarter of 2023, up from 2,990 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The plan also covers accidental death – beneficiaries of the policyholder will receive a lump sum payout that is 12 times the last Singtel bill before death, up to a maximum of $1,200.

Singtel postpaid mobile subscribers who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents aged 17 to 65 are eligible for this plan. Starting from Thursday, new and existing customers can sign up for the plan as long as they are subscribed to at least one Singtel postpaid mobile line.

Singtel currently has more than two million postpaid mobile subscribers.

Said Ms Anna Yip, chief executive officer of Consumer Singapore, Singtel’s consumer business arm: “We aim to help ease the strain of life’s uncertainties by ensuring that our customers impacted by adverse conditions like retrenchments can stay connected without worrying about their bills.”

Singtel Bill Protect is part of a broader series of Singtel Protect telco assurance offerings, which include a plan for protection against death and permanent disability, a plan that covers unexpected illnesses and a plan which helps customers invest. All these plans cost extra for subscribers.

Telco StarHub also has a cyber protection policy called CyberCover that provides financial support for StarHub mobile and broadband customers affected by cyber bullying, identity theft, unauthorised transactions, and undelivered or discrepancies in online purchases. It costs $10.08 a month for individual coverage and $13.11 a month for family coverage.

If legal consultation, tech support, counselling for trauma, or support against online harassment is required, StarHub customers can submit a claim to cover the incurred expenses.