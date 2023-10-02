Singtel to sell stake in Trustwave for $280 million

BENGALURU - Singapore Telecommunications on Monday said it entered into an agreement with MC2 Titanium, LLC to sell its stake in cyber security business Trustwave for US$205 million (S$280.2 million).

South-east Asia’s largest telecom firm began a strategic review of its 98 per cent interest in Trustwave in 2021 after buying it for US$770 million in 2015.

The divestment comes after Singtel incurred an impairment charge of $336 million on Trustwave in the second half of 2021.

The divestment is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter and will not have a material impact on the group for fiscal 2024, the company said in a statement.

Last month, Singtel announced it will sell a 20 per cent stake in its regional data-centre business to US private equity giant KKR & Co for up to $1.1 billion. REUTERS