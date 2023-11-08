Singtel shares down by up to 5.2% amid Australian unit Optus’ network outage

SINGAPORE – Singtel shares fell on Wednesday after a nationwide network outage that lasted several hours hit its Australian unit Optus.

The stock fell by as much as 5.2 per cent to hit a low of $2.35 at 10am, down 13 cents from Tuesday’s close of $2.48.

The counter climbed back to $2.36 at 2.45pm, after a morning of heavy trading, with 4.1 million shares having changed hands by 9.31am.

Investors took flight after the Optus outage that affected around 10 million Australian customers, around 40 per cent of the country’s population. It is Australia’s second-largest telecoms provider.

The outage was first reported around 4am Australian time and followed a devastating cyber attack in 2022.

The attack exposed the details of millions of customers, including their home addresses and passport numbers.

Singtel will announce its financial results on Thursday for the half-year that ended on Sept 30.

It had reported in August that first-quarter net profit dropped 23.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

This was mainly attributed to its associate Bharti Airtel, which recorded foreign exchange losses as the Nigerian naira fell against the US dollar.

