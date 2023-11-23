Singtel’s Optus wins 20MHz in spectrum worth $29.4 million

SINGAPORE – Singtel’s Optus has obtained four spectrum lots for A$33.5 million (S$29.4 million) in total in the latest government spectrum auction, it said on Nov 23.

The lots amount to 20MHz of mid-range 3.7GHz spectrum across North New South Wales and South Queensland. They will be valid for 20 years, commencing in 2024 and expiring in 2044.

Optus said the new spectrum licences will enable it to offer improved 5G services to customers across Australia. It presently has 35MHz holdings of 3.6GHz spectrum in this area.

Keeping the 2032 Brisbane Olympics in mind, Optus said the new licences will cover key tourist destinations such as the Gold Coast, Noosa, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Toowoomba, Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour and Tamworth.

Telstra – Australia’s biggest telco by market share – has invested A$546 million to secure up to 110MHz of additional mid-band spectrum in the spectrum auction, the telco said. The move includes obtaining an additional 80MHz of spectrum in Sydney and Melbourne.

Telstra said the spectrum acquired is the foundation for increasing capacity to support growing demand across metro and regional areas. It will also significantly enhance customer network experience and speed.

Shares of Singtel were trading down two cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $2.29 as at 9.19am on Nov 23. THE BUSINESS TIMES