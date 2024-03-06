Singtel’s Optus fined $1.3 million by Australian government on public safety rule breach

SINGAPORE - Singtel’s Australian unit Optus was fined A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) by Australian authorities for breaching public safety rules.

The fine came after the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found that Optus failed to upload the information of close to 200,000 customers between January 2021 and September 2023 to a database used by emergency services, based on media reports on March 6.

Optus failed to upload the data via its outsourced supplier Prvidr to the Integrated Public Number Database (IPND), said ACMA member Samantha Yorke.

The database is used by emergency services to provide location information and emergency alerts to the police, ambulance and fire brigade. Failure to provide the needed information may hinder emergency services, posing public safety concerns.

“While we are not aware of anyone being directly harmed due to the non-compliance in this case, it’s alarming that Optus placed so many customers in this position for so long.

“Optus cannot outsource its obligations, even if part of the process is being undertaken by a third party,” Ms Yorke added.

The Australian media watchdog has accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Optus that requires an independent review of its IPND compliance.

Optus apologised for the non-compliance and accepts that proper audits and checks were not in place to ensure IPND obligations.

“Optus accepts the ACMA’s findings and has agreed to an enforceable undertaking to complete an independent review of the processes used to manage compliance with our IPND obligations for these partner brands and make any further improvements if required,” said Optus’ spokesperson.

Singtel’s shares were trading up one cent or 0.4 per cent at $2.32 as at 9.02 am on March 5, after the news. THE BUSINESS TIMES