Singtel’s Optus fined $1.3 million by Australian government on public safety rule breach

Optus failed to upload the information of close to 200,000 customers to a database used by emergency services. PHOTO: OPTUS

Mia Pei

Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 09:49 AM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 09:44 AM

SINGAPORE - Singtel’s Australian unit Optus was fined A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) by Australian authorities for breaching public safety rules.

The fine came after the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found that Optus failed to upload the information of close to 200,000 customers between January 2021 and September 2023 to a database used by emergency services, based on media reports on March 6.

Optus failed to upload the data via its outsourced supplier Prvidr to the Integrated Public Number Database (IPND), said ACMA member Samantha Yorke.

The database is used by emergency services to provide location information and emergency alerts to the police, ambulance and fire brigade. Failure to provide the needed information may hinder emergency services, posing public safety concerns.

“While we are not aware of anyone being directly harmed due to the non-compliance in this case, it’s alarming that Optus placed so many customers in this position for so long.

“Optus cannot outsource its obligations, even if part of the process is being undertaken by a third party,” Ms Yorke added.

The Australian media watchdog has accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Optus that requires an independent review of its IPND compliance.

Optus apologised for the non-compliance and accepts that proper audits and checks were not in place to ensure IPND obligations.

“Optus accepts the ACMA’s findings and has agreed to an enforceable undertaking to complete an independent review of the processes used to manage compliance with our IPND obligations for these partner brands and make any further improvements if required,” said Optus’ spokesperson.

Singtel’s shares were trading up one cent or 0.4 per cent at $2.32 as at 9.02 am on March 5, after the news. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
Singtel denies report it is ‘exploring options’ over Optus unit
Singtel’s Optus tells Australian lawmakers it had no crisis plan when outage hit half the country

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top