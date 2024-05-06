Singtel-owned Optus names Stephen Rue as CEO as it seeks to rebuild trust

SINGAPORE - Singtel’s Australian phone carrier Optus appointed Mr Stephen Rue as chief executive officer with effect from November, it said in a bourse filing on May 6.

Mr Rue has been CEO of Australia’s National Broadband Network since 2018. His appointment comes as Singtel moves to a more decentralised structure, according to a statement announcing the move.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said in the statement: “Optus has been part of the Singtel stable for two decades and remains a strategic long-term commitment.”

Mr Michael Venter will remain interim CEO until Mr Rue’s appointment later in 2024.

Optus is one of Singtel’s biggest overseas investments, though its recent history has been marred by a widespread outage that forced the resignation of then CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin in November. The disruption followed an earlier cyber attack that exposed the personal information of millions of customers.

Mr Rue and the board “will work together to reset strategy and rebuild customer trust in the Optus brand”, the statement said.

Singtel said about a month ago that there was no impending deal to sell Optus, after a report that Canada’s global asset manager Brookfield had been in discussions for a 20 per cent share in Optus, but the parties could not agree on terms.

Separately, SingTel last week flagged it would report a net loss for the second-half of fiscal 2024, citing non-cash impairment provisions of $3.1 billion, of which about $2 billion was for Optus’ goodwill.

Optus Mobile, wholly owned by Singtel, last week announced an agreement with TPG Telecom to create a regional multi-operator core network. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS