CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns following Australia-wide outage

SINGAPORE – Singtel announced on Nov 20 that the chief executive officer of its Australian subsidiary Optus, Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, has resigned – a little over a week after a nationwide outage left about 10 million Australians without phone or Internet access for 12 hours.

Optus chief financial officer Michael Venter will concurrently take on the role of interim CEO as the company embarks on a global search for a new head, Singtel said.

Former StarHub CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos has been appointed chief operating officer – a newly created position. Mr Kaliaropoulos, who was previously Optus’ business managing director, will rejoin the company on Nov 22 and report to Mr Venter.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said in a statement: “We recognise the need for Optus to regain customer trust and confidence as the team works through the impact and consequences of the recent outage and continues to improve.

“Optus is an integral part of our group’s business. We view the events in recent weeks very seriously. We fully recognise the importance of Optus’ role in providing connectivity services to the community and the importance of network resiliency and security. That is a top priority in all markets where our companies operate in.”

Mr Yuen also said he has every confidence that the Optus team will exert all efforts to deliver for customers and regain their trust and confidence.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin said in the statement that it has been an honour to serve as Optus CEO, but that it is an appropriate time to step down.

“On Friday, I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to expand on the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded. I was also able to communicate Optus’ commitment to restore trust and continue to serve customers. Having now had time for some personal reflection, I have come to the decision that my resignation is in the best interest of Optus moving forward,” she said.

Mr Yuen said: “Optus appointed Kelly at the beginning of the pandemic, and we acknowledge her leadership, commitment and hard work throughout what has been a challenging period and thank her for her dedication and service to Optus.”