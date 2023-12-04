Singtel obtains $535 million five-year green loan for data centres

SINGAPORE – Singtel’s data centre subsidiaries have secured a $535 million five-year green loan from DBS, OCBC, UOB and Standard Chartered. The banks have also been appointed as green loan coordinators.

This marks the first green loan obtained by Singtel, said the telecommunications provider on Dec 4.

Proceeds will go into refinancing borrowings and supporting the operations of two of Singtel’s data centres, DC West and DC Kim Chuan. These two facilities offer a combined 62 MW of capacity.

As part of the green loan criteria, both data centres must obtain at least a Green Mark GoldPlus certification from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Both have already attained Green Mark Platinum, which is the highest green building certification awarded by the BCA.

Singtel’s group chief financial officer Arthur Lang said the group will continue exploring ways to incorporate technologies such as liquid cooling and artificial intelligence to further improve efficiency at all of its data centres.

This includes the upcoming 58 MW green data centre DC Tuas, which Singtel recently broke ground on.

“We will build on the success of our sustainability-linked loans, bonds and other efforts, to further expand our portfolio of green financing initiatives under Olives, Singtel group’s sustainable financing programme,” said Mr Lang.

Shares of Singtel were flat at $2.30 as at 9.53am on Dec 4. THE BUSINESS TIMES