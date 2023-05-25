Singtel full-year profit up 14% on mobile growth, 5G adoption

Singtel said net profit for the year ended March was $2.23 billion, compared with $1.95 billion a year ago. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
30 min ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore Telecommunications on Thursday posted a 14 per cent jump in full-year net profit, as its core businesses benefited from a recovery in international travel and roaming as well as rising 5G adoption.

Singtel also recorded robust mobile growth and price lifts supported by increased demand for information technology and communication services.

South-east Asia’s largest telecom firm said net profit for the year ended March was $2.23 billion, compared with $1.95 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting $2.26 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Pre-tax profit contributions from Singtel’s regional associates grew 10 per cent despite currency headwinds, with partly owned Bharti Airtel - India’s No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers - reporting solid earnings on higher mobile average revenue per user (ARPU).

Its Australian unit Optus, which reported a data breach of up to 10 million customers last October, saw operating revenues gain 2.8 per cent with growth across its mobile and fixed businesses.

Singtel said it expects the group’s core capital expenditure to be around $2.1 billion in fiscal 2024, adding that it will invest about $0.5 billion in data centres and satellites in the next financial year.

It proposed to pay a final dividend of 5.3 cents per share. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Singtel associate Bharti Airtel misses Q4 revenue estimates on soft 4G user growth
Singtel offers insurance plan that waives customers’ mobile bill up to $600 if they are retrenched

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top