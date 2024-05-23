Singtel full-year profit down 64% to $795 million after Optus-led impairment charges

SINGAPORE - Singtel on May 23 posted a 64 per cent drop in full-year net profit hit by a previously-announced $3.1 billion impairment charge, most of which came from its Australian subsidiary Optus.

The company said net profit for fiscal 2023 was $795 million, compared with $2.23 billion a year ago, as a result of an exceptional loss of $1.47 billion.

This was the result of a non-cash charge comprising a $2 billion provision on the goodwill of Optus, and $470 million for Optus’ enterprise fixed access network assets.

Optus announced on May 22 that Australia’s media regulator is taking legal action against it over a 2022 cyber attack that affected more than 10 million customers. It also suffered a massive network-wide outage in November last year.

However, excluding the impairment charges, underlying net profit rose 10 per cent to $2.26 billion, reflecting increased regional associate contributions and higher interest income, Singtel said.

The directors have proposed a final dividend of 9.8 cents per share, compared with 5.3 cents for the year-ago period. This brings total dividend payout to 15 cents for fiscal 2024, a 52 per cent increase year on year.

Singtel said this is its third increase in dividends since its strategic reset three years ago.