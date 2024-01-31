Singtel data centre unit partners Nvidia in key deals to become leading player in region

SINGAPORE - Singtel’s data-centre subsidiary, Digital InfraCo moved to solidify its ambition to become the region’s leading infrastructure provider, especially in the rapidly growing area of artificial intelligence computing, by inking agreements with key industry players.

On Jan 31, the company signed four memoranda of understanding with a slew of partners who are vital to the ecosystem of the data centre business.

These include chipmaker Nvidia, whose powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) enable machine learning and other data-intensive processes; regional suppliers of renewable energy to aid in the company’s push towards Net Zero; technology businesses that will help create a test bed for improving power and water efficiency; and five institutes of higher learning that will produce a pipeline of talent for the industry.

On the agreements signed, Digital InfraCo chief executive Bill Chang said: “As we build out our data centre business, we are putting in place a purpose-driven, fully aligned group of ecosystem partners with distinctive capabilities and unique platforms that will help us grow this digital infrastructure in an AI world – sustainably and responsibly.”

Singtel on Jan 31 also launched the Nxera brand for its entire data centre business, which was previously known as RDC, or Regional Data Centres.

Speaking at the brand launch at Singtel headquarters in Comcentre, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that the digital economy in Asean is projected to more than triple to US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) by 2030, up from about US$300 billion today.

He said this figure could further double if the region is able to achieve digital integration and harmonisation through the proposed Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which is slated to be the world’s first for a regional grouping.

On the company’s collaboration with Nvidia, Singtel Digital InfraCo will become the chipmaker’s cloud partner in the region.

The aim is to provide access to AI for both large and small businesses through the company’s data centres that will host Nvidia’s GPU clusters, said Mr Chang.

Although Mr Chang, who is also Nxera’s CEO, declined to put a value on its planned investment in Nvidia chips for the AI segment, recent developments provide some clues.

For one, Malaysian conglomerate YTL announced in December it is partnering Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in the nation in a US$4.3 billion investment deal.

For Digital InfraCo, Mr Chang expects its investment in GPU chips to be organic, rising in step with demand from end users.

When asked if the branding exercise was in preparation for a listing, Mr Chang told The Straits Times that “Nxera’s shareholders are the ones to make such a decision”.

He said: “It’s only been less than a year since the RDC unit was spun off as a separate business line, with (private equity firm) KKR investing $1.1 billion for a 20 per cent stake in the company in September 2023.”