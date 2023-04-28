Singtel combines S’pore consumer, enterprise businesses; forms infrastructure arm

SINGAPORE – Singtel announced on Thursday that it will be combining its consumer and enterprise businesses in Singapore into a singular operating company from June 1.

The move is part of a “strategic reset and ongoing efforts to restructure and reposition the company for growth”, it said.

The company also announced plans to form a standalone infrastructure unit, dubbed Digital InfraCo, which will include the group’s regional data centre business and subsea cable and satellite carrier businesses, as well as Paragon, its all-in-one platform “for 5G MEC (multi-access edge computing) and cloud orchestration”.

Mr Ng Tian Chong, who was most recently senior vice-president and managing director of Greater Asia at HP, will join Singtel to head up the newly combined operating company with effect from June 1, the telco said.

It added that Mr Bill Chang, who is chief executive of group enterprise at Singtel, will relinquish his enterprise business portfolio to helm Digital InfraCo from June 1.

“This consolidation of our consumer and enterprise units in Singapore is designed to empower our core business to optimise synergies and capabilities to drive growth,” said Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon.

“With a more unified approach, we would be more agile, competitive and compelling when bringing solutions to market.”

Establishing the infrastructure unit, meanwhile, will allow Singtel to turn its digital infrastructure assets into an area of growth, Mr Yuen added.

Shares of Singtel were trading down one cent, or 0.4 per cent, to $2.53 as at 9.31am on Friday after the announcement.