Singtel appoints ex-manpower minister Lim Swee Say as non-executive director

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singtel on Tuesday announced that it has appointed former manpower minister Lim Swee Say as a non-executive independent director in the group.

Mr Lim, 66, was Singapore's minister for manpower from 2015 to 2018. He had entered politics in 1997, and also served as the secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) prior to his appointment as manpower minister.

At present, he holds various positions such as NTUC trustee, chairman of the NTUC Administration and Research Unit's board of trustees, and is deputy chairman of the Singapore Labour Foundation.

Mr Lim will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Singapore Exchange, said Singtel in its announcement.

Shares of Singtel were up $0.01, or 0.4 per cent, at $2.42 as at 9.54am on Tuesday.