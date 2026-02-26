Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post said it will keep the tariff charged on goods sent to the US at 10 per cent, until the higher rate of 15 per cent announced by US President Donald Trump is officially instated.

This comes as a 10 per cent tariff placed on Singapore under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was formally replaced by a new global 10 per cent tariff starting from Feb 24.

The new tariff, falling under Section 122 of the Trade Act, can be placed at rates not exceeding 15 per cent for a maximum of 150 days. An extension would require Congress’ approval.

Mr Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs that were enforced under the IEEPA were ruled as unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court on Feb 20.

The White House then issued an order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122. Mr Trump announced on Feb 21 that the global tariff rate will be raised to 15 per cent.

SingPost said in a statement: “The announcement to raise the surcharge from 10 per cent to 15 per cent was done via the social media platform Truth Social and the executive order has not been signed.

“Until that is done and upon further guidance from Customs and Border Protection, (the tariff rate) will be 10 per cent.”

Other carriers like DHL are also keeping the tariff rate charged at 10 per cent, The Straits Times understands.

The tariff will continue to apply to packages worth less than US$800 (S$1,010) that were allowed to enter the US duty-free under the “de minimis” exemption before Aug 29, 2025.

SingPost, which has a presence in 14 markets around the world, added that it will not be able to issue refunds for tariffs if customers previously paid a rate higher than 10 per cent under the IEEPA.

It said: “As SingPost only facilitates the collection of these duties on behalf of US Customs and does not hold the funds, we cannot issue refunds directly. We will provide updates if a formal refund process is established by the US government. ”

The company added that the tariff situation remains fluid, and the US authorities may adjust rates further. “SingPost is monitoring the situation daily. We will continue to provide services to the US without interruption, and we will update our customers as soon as new information becomes available,” it said.