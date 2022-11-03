SingPost sinks into red with $9.9m first-half loss despite record revenue

SINGAPORE - Despite attaining its highest half-year revenue ever, Singapore Post reported a net loss of $9.9 million for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 2022, reversing from its profit of $35 million for the same period last year.

Earnings per share declined to 0.68 cents from 1.23 cents a year ago.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 0.18 cents per share for the half year, which will be paid to shareholders on Nov 30. For the same period last year, the group had declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share.

In its results released on Thursday, the postal service company attributed the loss to a higher put option redemption liability on Freight Management Holdings (FMH), which had been consolidated in December 2021. Higher valuation of the company led to a fair value charge of $21 million.

Revenue for the first half of the fiscal year came in at a record $958.9 million, driven mainly by higher contributions from the logistics business, which drew in $680.8 million, up 79.4 per cent from $379.5 million a year ago. This was credited to the consolidation of FMH and international freight forwarding volume growth.

The group however noted continued weakness in its post and parcel business, which posted a 19.6 per cent year-on-year drop in revenue to $261.7 million. On the international front, elevated air conveyance rates and lockdowns in China were cited as key factors in the decline. Domestically, the group pointed to a dip in the volume of domestic letters and parcels, as well as a major customer who had insourced their logistics.

Operating expenses for the first half rose 34.9 per cent to $920.8 million, from $682.6 million for the same period a year ago. This more than offset the group’s 31.1 per cent increase in revenue, leading to a decline of 19.1 per cent in operating profit to $41.3 million, down from $51.1 million previously.

Commenting on its outlook, SingPost remained optimistic, highlighting that its revenue and earnings profile will continue to shift towards logistics and overseas markets as it executes new growth initiatives. It also expressed hope for its property business, citing “healthy interest and demand seen in the Paya Lebar Central area”.

SingPost shares were trading down one cent, or 1.8 per cent, at 54 cents as at 11.07am on Thursday. THE BUSINESS TIMES