SingPost reviewing ‘commercial sustainability’ of domestic postal business which sees first annual loss

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post (SingPost) is reviewing the “commercial sustainability” of the domestic postal business, the company said on Thursday, after reporting its first-ever annual loss for its post and parcel segment, a trend that is expected to continue.

The group also started a strategic review of its portfolio of businesses “with a view to enhancing shareholder returns and ensuring the Group is appropriately valued”.

For the full-year ended March 31, SingPost recorded a 70.3 per cent fall in net profit to $24.7 million due to losses from its post and parcel business.

That business saw a full year loss of $15.9 million, compared to a profit of $24.9 million last year, due to a decline in delivery volumes, coupled with inflationary increases in labour, utility, fuel and conveyance expenses.

SingPost said it expects the post and parcel business to “continue to be lossmaking” in the current financial year.

In contrast, overall revenue rose by 12.4 per cent to a record $1.87 billion, due largely to the group’s new engine of growth Australia.

But this was weighed down by losses in the post and parcel business, which also suffered from a high base of comparison with the previous year seeing significant e-commerce volumes during the pandemic.

However, delivery volumes were also lower because a major customer started to insource part of its logistics, while the volume of letters and printed papers had also continued to decline.

For the international segment, revenue was hurt particularly in the first quarter as pandemic-related lockdowns in China reduced cross-border deliveries.

For the fiscal second half, SingPost posted a 28 per cent drop in earnings to $34.6 million, from $48.1 million in the year-ago period. Revenue for the half year declined 2.2 per cent year on year to $913.4 million.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 0.4 cent per share, subject to approval from shareholders at its next annual general meeting due to be convened.

Including the interim dividend of 0.18 cent per share, SingPost’s total dividend would amount to 0.58 cent per share, or about 40 per cent of its underlying profit.

SingPost shares were trading unchanged at 51.5 cents as at 10.47am on Thursday.