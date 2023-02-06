SingPost, Mo Batteries to begin trial of electric motorbikes with swoppable batteries

SINGAPORE – Postal service provider Singapore Post and local company Mo Batteries, which provides electric motorbike fleet charging solutions, on Monday announced the start of a trial for electric motorbikes with swoppable batteries.

Two electric motorbikes serving selected areas in Districts 9 and 10 will be used for three months during the trial, SingPost said. Mo will provide the electric motorbikes and all charging services during the trial.

During the trial, the motorbikes will be assessed for their charging convenience, ease of use, maintainability and energy efficiency.

“The trial forms part of the regulatory sandbox granted to Mo by the Land Transport Authority... and is an important part of SingPost’s commitment to operate a fully electric delivery fleet by 2026,” SingPost said.

SingPost chief executive Neo Su Yin said: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Mo as the first mover on swoppable battery electric two-wheelers in Singapore.”

Mo co-founder Tom Streitberg said: “A successful trial with the largest motorbike fleet operator in Singapore will be a strong endorsement of our approach and provide a powerful demonstration of the ease and benefits of going electric.” THE BUSINESS TIMES