Singapore’s Wilmar posts higher interim profit on strong industrial, food businesses

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Singapore-listed Wilmar International reported a 9.9 per cent rise in half-year core net profit on Aug 12, bolstered by strong performance from its feed and industrial products and food products businesses.

The company, one of the world’s largest food producers, posted a core net profit of US$641.5 million (S$820 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with US$583.7 million in the previous year.

Profit at its feed and industrial products division rose 55 per cent, driven by higher volumes and refining margins in its tropical oils business. Stronger feed demand in China, which boosted soybean crushing activity, also helped.

The food products unit reported a 56 per cent rise in earnings, driven by higher sales volumes, gains from disposals and the consolidation of AWL Agri Business’s results since December.

In 2025, India’s Adani Group exited AWL, the consumer goods joint venture it had with Wilmar, giving control to the Singaporean firm in a US$1.3 billion deal.

The company also proposed an interim dividend of $0.05 per share, compared to $0.04 per share declared a year ago. REUTERS