Singapore’s retail sales growth rose 0.7% in August

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Takings at the till rose 0.7% year on year in August, following the 1.3% growth in July, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s retail sales growth expanded 0.7% year on year in August 2026, following 1.3% growth in July, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat).

In a release on Oct 5, SingStat said retail sales excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories rose 1.6% year on year, compared with 1.3% growth in July.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1% in August. Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, sales rose 0.6%.

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.5 billion in August , with online transactions accounting for 15.7% of the total, up from 15.2% in July.

Within the retail trade sector, the majority of industries recorded year-on-year growth in sales in August.

Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods saw the strongest year-on-year growth, with sales going up by 11.2%, partly driven by higher sales of cosmetics and toiletries.

This is closely followed by the computer and telecommunications equipment industry, which grew by 10.7%, driven by more sales of mobile phones.



Other industries that recorded year-on-year increases include recreational goods, which rose 4.3% and petrol service stations, which rose 3.2%.



In contrast, motor vehicles, parts and accessories recorded year-on-year declines in sales of 4.6%, while retailers of watches and jewellery saw a dip in sales of 2.7% in August.



The SingStat data also showed that food and beverage (F&B) services sales fell by 1.6% year on year in August, extending July’s 1.9% decline.

The total F&B sales were estimated at $1.7 billion, with online transactions accounting for 20.6% of the total, down from 20.9% in July.

Within the F&B services sector, cafes saw the biggest drop in year-on-year sales of 5.3%, while foodcourts and other eating places recorded year-on-year sales fall of 4.8% in August. Restaurants’ sales also decreased by 2.1%.

In contrast, sales at fast-food outlets rose by 7.8%, while those of food caterers increased by 2.9%.