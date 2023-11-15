Singapore's Maxeon Solar sues Aiko Solar for patent infringement

Maxeon alleged violation of its European patent for solar cell architectures. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MAXEON/X
BENGALURU – Solar panel maker Maxeon Solar Technologies’ unit has filed patent infringement lawsuits against China’s Shanghai Aiko Solar and its subsidiaries in a German court, alleging violation of its European patent for solar cell architectures.

Singapore-headquartered Maxeon said on Wednesday its proprietary and fundamental solar cell architectures for rear or back contact solar cells, called All-Back Contact (ABC) solar cells, help produce higher energy yield than conventional cells.

“Maxeon expects Aiko and Memodo (Aiko’s wholesaler) to respect the patent rights and immediately stop unauthorised use of the patented technology,” said Ms Lindsey Wiedmann, Maxeon’s chief legal and sustainability officer.

Aiko Solar did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Earlier this year, solar panel maker First Solar reached an agreement with Toledo Solar after suing it in an Ohio district court over allegedly selling First Solar’s Asian-made panels as its own under “made in the USA” labels. REUTERS

