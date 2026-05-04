Headstart On Record Podcast
Singapore’s Les Miserables star Nathania Ong on what it cost to chase her dreams
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Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.
How does a Singaporean make her way onto London’s glittering West End?
Nathania Ong made her mark by playing well-loved characters like Eponine in Les Miserables and Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton, putting Singapore on the world theatre map.
But how did it happen and what does the life of a freelance artist overseas look like?
In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at the realities and joys of working in the arts.
Her guest is musical theatre actress Nathania Ong.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:12 Being initially rejected from every drama school
6:39 Nathania’s West End debut
10:54 Deciding to be an actress
18:00 Realities of working in London
22:13 Advice to anyone aspiring to be an actor
26:23 What’s next for Nathania
Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa
Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X
Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producers: Joanna Seow and Elizabeth Law
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