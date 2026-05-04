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Surviving on vibes and hard work? What it’s like working as a freelance artist overseas.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.



How does a Singaporean make her way onto London’s glittering West End?

Nathania Ong made her mark by playing well-loved characters like Eponine in Les Miserables and Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton, putting Singapore on the world theatre map.

But how did it happen and what does the life of a freelance artist overseas look like?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at the realities and joys of working in the arts.

Her guest is musical theatre actress Nathania Ong.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:12 Being initially rejected from every drama school

6:39 Nathania’s West End debut

10:54 Deciding to be an actress

18:00 Realities of working in London

22:13 Advice to anyone aspiring to be an actor

26:23 What’s next for Nathania

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Joanna Seow and Elizabeth Law

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