SINGAPORE - Singapore-based ChemOne Group is expected to secure funding for its US$4.4 billion (S$6.1 billion) Pengerang Energy Complex (PEC) in Johor, Malaysia, later this year.

Mr Alwyn Bowden, chief executive of PEC, a unit of ChemOne which will operate and manage the 150,000 barrel-per-day condensate processing plant, said construction will commence in the fourth quarter and be completed in 2026.