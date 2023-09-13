Singapore’s Bayfront prices $559m infrastructure asset-backed securities

Updated
40 sec ago
Published
17 min ago

BENGALURU - Singapore-based Bayfront Infrastructure Management has established a new distribution vehicle with a portfolio of US$410.3 million (S$558.7 million) to provide investors with exposure to infrastructure asset-backed securities (IABS), it said on Wednesday.

The new distribution vehicle, called Bayfront Infrastructure Capital IV, is spread across 40 individual bonds, 33 projects, 15 countries and 10 industry sub-sectors, the company said.

Bayfront has acquired 20.6 million preference shares, equivalent to 5 per cent of the capital structure of the IABS, it added.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), one of the world’s largest multilateral development institutions, participated in the transaction as an anchor investor, Bayfront said.

This is the third time AIIB is participating in such a transaction as an anchor investor, the company added.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office also committed an anchor investment of up to US$20.4 million in the preference shares and received a final allocation of US$5 million, which is equivalent to 5 million preference shares, Bayfront said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Invest microsite: Get more investment and career tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top