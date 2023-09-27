Singaporean-German Chamber seeks speedy conclusion of EU-Asean free trade deal

SINGAPORE – Most German companies operating in the region want the European Union to conclude a free-trade deal with Asean that has been on the table for 16 years in the hope that it will offset the challenging business barriers they face, noted a new survey.

It also found that 55 per cent of the 169 companies polled view a EU-Asean trade deal as being very important, while 30 per cent believe it would help boost competitiveness.

The Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SGC), which commissioned the survey earlier this year, launched a position paper on Wednesday (Sept 27) in response to the findings.

Its suggestions include a proposal that the EU and Asean could engage in economic frameworks to establish standards before a trade deal is signed.

Alternatively, the EU could sign a less comprehensive agreement initially, the paper noted.

Such a deal could yield results faster, while upgrades toward a comprehensive free-trade agreement (FTA) could be made later once hurdles have been ironed out, said SGC executive director Tim Philippi at an event in Singapore to mark the launch of the position paper.

These hurdles include the political situation in Myanmar, disagreements over EU deforestation rules and access to government contracts.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told the event that while the FTA is much needed, it will take time to conclude: “The logic for it is obvious. But … because Asean is so diverse, I will not pretend that negotiations will be as straightforward as it was, say, between the EU and Singapore.”

However, Mr Balakrishnan backed the SGC position backing an initial, less comprehensive agreement, saying; “You don’t let perfection be the enemy of the good.”

Asean is the EU’s third-largest trading partner, after the United States and China. Trade with the EU accounts for more than 10 per cent of Asean’s total trade while the EU is the third-largest investor in Asean countries, following the US and Japan.

Although a more recent phenomenon, Asean investment in Europe has also been growing steadily to a total of around €172.4 billion in 2020.

Talks for an EU-Asean FTA started in 2007 but were paused in 2009. While both parties agreed to re-initiate formal talks in 2017, progress has been limited since then.