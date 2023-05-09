WhatsApp users in Singapore can now pay some local businesses directly in chats

SINGAPORE - WhatsApp users in Singapore can make payments to some local businesses via a new in-chat feature from Tuesday.

The feature enables Singapore residents with a WhatsApp number registered here to pay using credit cards, debit cards or PayNow through their WhatsApp chat.

This allows consumers and businesses to buy and sell directly on WhatsApp without having to go to an external website or application to make their transactions.

WhatsApp said there is no limit to how much users can pay in a single transaction, and that it does not charge any fees for the service.

“This seamless and secure experience will transform the way people and businesses in Singapore connect on WhatsApp,” said Ms Stephane Kasriel, head of fintech at Meta Platforms, owner of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is rolling this out to a small number of Singapore-based businesses for now, and said it will expand to “many more” companies here in the coming months.

The service is supported by payments service provider Stripe. Local businesses that are using the service include plant-based butcher Love Handle, gym No Excuses, lifestyle boutique Tye Tye, and pastry shop Baker’s 13.

Ms Sarita Singh, regional head and managing director for South-east Asia at Stripe, said: “We’re excited to power this new feature for WhatsApp because it’s great for both businesses and their customers in Singapore.

“Businesses can now expand their revenue streams and access a wider customer base, while customers can make payments conveniently knowing that their payment details are secure.”

The option to enable payments on WhatsApp in Singapore is available to local businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Interested businesses can reach out to any of WhatsApp business solution providers such as launch partners Vonage, Gupshup, 360dialog or Wati.io to get started.

The payment service is already available in Brazil and India, according to WhatsApp’s website.