Singapore tourist arrivals dip for 3rd straight month to 1.13 million in October

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s international visitor arrivals slipped month on month for the third consecutive month to 1,125,948 in October, based on the latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

This was a touch lower than the 1,130,757 visitors posted in September – but was still 37.8 per cent higher than the 816,833 visitors recorded in the corresponding month in 2022.

Indonesia was again the top source of visitors to Singapore in October, with 180,881 tourists visiting from the country. This marked a jump from the 175,601 tourists in the month before.

The next-largest source country was China, from which 122,764 visitors hailed in October, dropping from 135,677 in September.

Overtaking Malaysia and Australia to clinch the No. 3 spot was India, which had 94,332 people coming to Singapore in October. This was up from 81,014 in the preceding month.

Malaysia, which came in fourth, posted 88,641 international arrivals, down from 89,384 in September. Australia, which rounded out the top five, was the source of 88,032 visitors, down from 104,497 in the preceding month.

So far this year, Singapore has welcomed some 11.3 million visitor arrivals, against the 12 million to 14 million arrivals that STB expects for the whole of 2023. THE BUSINESS TIMES