Singapore tourist arrivals climb, continue to surpass one million in April

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s international visitor arrivals continued to exceed one million in April, for the second straight month in 2023 and the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Tourism arrivals jumped to 1.13 million in April, up from 1.02 million recorded in the preceding month, based on the latest figures released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday.

The month’s arrival numbers set a new post-pandemic record, even though it remained below the 1.7 million visitors recorded in January 2020, before the pandemic.

Indonesia, for the 13th month, remained the top source of visitors to Singapore, recording 220,067 visitors in April – higher than the 171,507 visitors in the previous month.

The next-largest source country, Malaysia, posted 98,190 visitors, up from 97,835 in March.

Coming in third for the second month in a row was India, with 97,029 visitors in April. This was more than 75,338 in the month before, and higher than Australia’s 92,937 visitors in April. In March, 74,268 visitors came from Australia.

China was again in fifth place in April with 90,725 visitors, compared with 60,888 in March.

In the year to date, Singapore has recorded some 4.04 million visitor arrivals, against the 12 million to 14 million arrivals that STB expects to hit in the full year. THE BUSINESS TIMES