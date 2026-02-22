Singapore to seek clarity from US counterparts on implementation of Trump’s new 15% tariff

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaking to reporters at a doorstop about the US tariffs at One Punggol CC on Feb 22.

SINGAPORE – The Government will engage its US counterparts to seek clarity on the implementation of a potential new 15 per cent tariff on all goods entering the US from Feb 24.

Singapore will also seek further details on the process for potential tariff refunds, after the US Supreme Court on Feb 20 rejected US President Donald Trump’s authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 economic emergency powers law, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Feb 22.

“The Singapore Government is monitoring the situation closely and will engage our US counterparts to seek clarity on the implementation of the new Section 122 tariffs and processes for tariff refunds,” the spokesperson said.

In a landmark 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled that Mr Trump had overstepped his constitutional authority by unilaterally imposing sweeping global tariffs under a law meant for use in national emergencies.

In response, the White House initially issued an order on Feb 20 to impose a 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 on all imports into the US for 150 days, with effect from Feb 24 at 12.01am.

However, on Feb 21, Mr Trump announced in a Truth Social post that the tariff rate would be raised to 15 per cent.

Section 122 permits the US President to impose temporary import tariffs or quotas to address serious balance-of-payments deficits, at rates not exceeding 15 per cent, for a maximum of 150 days.

According to US Census Bureau data, the US ran a goods trade surplus of US$3.6 billion (S$4.6 billion) with Singapore in 2025, up from US$1.9 billion in 2024.

Certain types of goods are exempt from the Section 122 tariffs, such as energy and energy products; pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients; certain electronics; certain aerospace products and metals used in currency and bullion, among others, MTI noted.

Semiconductors and pharmaceuticals are not subject to the Section 122 tariffs, as they may fall under Section 232 tariffs that have not yet been imposed.

The MTI spokesperson noted that the Government will work with its tripartite and industry partners through the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce “to provide timely information to our businesses and workers and gather feedback on how they are affected”.

The task force, launched in April 2025, helps businesses and workers navigate the immediate economic challenges posed by US tariffs. It is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

“To build up resilience and adaptability, we encourage businesses to tap into the various measures available,” said MTI.

“These include measures recently announced at Budget 2026, such as a corporate income tax rebate to help manage costs, and enhanced support for companies to expand overseas.”