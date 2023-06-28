Singapore stocks up in tandem with regional markets

SINGAPORE – Local shares enjoyed a slightly more upbeat session on Wednesday alongside most other regional bourses as investors scoured markets for opportunities.

The outcome won’t have set the world on fire but at least the Straits Times Index (STI) ended the trading day with a marginal gain of 0.1 per cent or 1.93 points at 3,207.28. Gainers outnumbered losers 289 to 216, after 1.2 billion shares worth $970.8 million changed hands.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 2 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Bursa in Malaysia both gained 0.1 per cent.

Australian shares advanced a hefty 1.1 per cent, while the Kospi in Seoul declined 0.7 per cent.

Mr Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said global equities have now returned to “business as usual” after some early-week jitters.

“Markets are taking some comfort from US economic indicators, which are showing no signs of an imminent ‘hard landing’ with regard to growth,” he said, noting that home sales numbers, consumer confidence and durable goods data from the United States all painted “a rather pretty picture of the economy”.

“However, if the data continues to reflect economic robustness, it probably won’t be long before financial markets again start to fret about the interest-rate implications,” he warned.

Nio was the top gainer on the local bourse, rising 7.4 per cent to close at US$9.25. The company said on June 20 that it had entered into a share subscription agreement with CYVN Holdings, an investment entity backed by the Abu Dhabi government.

Don Agro was another top gainer, surging 73.7 per cent to 33 cents after announcing the proposed sale of its crop and milk production businesses.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser for the day, shedding 1.2 per cent to US$51.72.

Seatrium closed flat at 12.6 cents after being the most actively traded, with 217.9 million shares done.

Other heavily traded counters included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Singtel and watch-listed Lian Beng. THE BUSINESS TIMES