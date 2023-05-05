Singapore stocks slip as Asian markets trade mixed

SINGAPORE – Local shares took the lead from a bearish Wall Street overnight and closed lower on Friday although some regional markets found a few silver linings.

The sour mood left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.1 per cent or 2.55 points at 3,266.63 and also off 0.1 per cent for the week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 285 to 265 across the broader market after 1.3 billion shares worth $817.3 million were traded.

UOL was the biggest STI decliner, slipping 0.8 per cent to $7.10.

The local banks were also among the losers, with OCBC and UOB falling 0.2 per cent.

DBS shares slipped 0.7 per cent to close at $31.90. The bank ended as the worst STI performer for the week, falling 2.8 per cent from last Friday’s close.

Sembcorp Industries was the top performer for the week. The counter fell 0.4 per cent on Friday to $4.58, but was still up 7 per cent since last Friday.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, markets were trading mixed following overnight losses in major US indices, as fears persisted over the stability of regional banks and the health of the overall economy

That anxiety sent the S&P 500 down 0.7 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 per cent and the tech-focussed Nasdaq lost 0.5 per cent.

“The confidence in the US banking space remains unrestored,” IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.

“As we head into the weekend, focus will be on how authorities could move to address the issue to limit further contagion risks. Any inaction over the weekend could translate to a more downbeat risk environment to start next week.”

Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.4 per cent to snap a three-day fall, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.5 per cent and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5 per cent. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays. THE BUSINESS TIMES