Singapore stocks gain on central bank cheer; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE – The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s decision to leave its policy settings on the Singdollar unchanged for the first time in 18 months spurred local investors to push the market higher on Friday.

The upbeat mood left the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.3 per cent or 8.12 points to 3,302.66, with gainers outstripping losers 330 to 236 on trade of 1.3 billion shares worth $839.8 million.

“Growth risks seemed to weigh more heavily for Singapore’s central bank, which was a surprise given China reopening tailwinds are now starting to magnify as well,” said Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana.

“Still, what is getting clear is that central banks are ready to pause... rather than facing risks of a recession.”

That was reflected on Wall Street overnight, with the three key indices recording solid gains on hopes rate hikes will be paused.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the STI’s biggest winner, adding 1.7 per cent to $1.23.

Thai Beverage, DFI Retail Group and CapitaLand Investment were also noteworthy, closing between 1.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher.

ThaiBev was also the STI’s most active stock, with 22.3 million shares done.

Wilmar International was at the bottom of the table, declining 0.7 per cent to $4.09.

The local lenders all rose. DBS gained 0.2 per cent to $32.57, OCBC advanced 0.3 per cent to $12.84 and UOB added 0.6 per cent to $30.13. THE BUSINESS TIMES