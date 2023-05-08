Singapore stocks end lower on Monday, STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) losing 0.3 per cent or 8.97 points to 3,257.66.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 290 to 249, after 1.2 billion securities worth $922.2 million changed hands.

The top gainer on the STI was Jardine Matheson Holdings, rising 1.7 per cent to close at US$50.18.

Meanwhile, Venture Corp led the decline on the STI, falling 6.5 per cent to $15.95.

Overall, Asian shares advanced for a third day, led by gains in China, amid relative calm and positive sentiment across financial markets.

Japan’s Topix dropped as traders in the nation returned from Golden Week holidays, with a gauge of bank shares falling more than 1 per cent.

Shares of Chinese banks climbed after at least three nationwide lenders lowered deposit rates, and attention will swing to China’s trade figures due in the first half of the week and inflation numbers set for release on Thursday.

Elsewhere in markets, oil ticked higher as investors assessed a complex outlook for global demand after a period of volatile trading. Gold gained. THE BUSINESS TIMES, BLOOMBERG