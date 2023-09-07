Singapore stocks close higher despite regional losses, STI gains 0.1%

SINGAPORE – Local shares shrugged off the widespread losses in key regional markets to record a surprising if modest rise on Thursday.

Any gains are to be welcomed in these volatile times so the 0.1 per cent or 3.71 point-advance of the Straits Times to 3,226.59 was something to cheer.

Trade levels were muted with losers outnumbering gainers 277 to 265 after one billion shares worth $754.3 million were traded.

Conglomerate Jardine Matheson was among the top gainers of the day, closing up up 0.4 per cent to US$47.92.

iFast and EnGro Corporation had heavy buying on Thursday. iFast inched up 2.5 per cent to $5.82 while EnGro surged 21.8 per cent 95 cents.

DBS emerged as the most active counter by value, rising 0.03 per cent to $33.41. OCBC ended up 0.2 per cent higher at $12.60 and UOB remained unchanged at $28.60.

Elsewhere, regional bourses finished the day in a sea of red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index led Thursday’s declines after it fell 1.3 per cent, while Shanghai’s Composite slipped 1.1 per cent.

Key gauges in South Korea, Australia and Japan closed marginally lower.

The declines came after falls on Wall Street overnight following stronger-than-expected United States services sector data fuelled concerns that still sticky inflation would mean interest rates staying higher for longer.

The non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index in the US rose to 54.5 last month, the highest reading since February and up from 52.7 in July. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services industry, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said this could prompt “a more cautious and even hawkish recalibration of real interest rates”.

“The markets are adopting a more cautious stance as the data suggests that the US economy is performing strongly, which is always a potential signal for the Federal Reserve to prolong its cycle of interest rate hikes.” THE BUSINESS TIMES