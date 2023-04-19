Singapore stocks buck downtrend in Asian markets

SINGAPORE – Local shares bucked the decline recorded in most key Asian bourses to rack up a modest increase on Wednesday.

Solid gains by the three banks helped the Straits Times Index (STI) rise 0.4 per cent or 14.49 points to 3,324.05 at the closing bell.

But losers easily outpaced gainers 312 to 245 while 1.16 billion shares worth $958.7 million were traded.

The generally poor showing in the region came after two United States Federal Reserve officials overnight reaffirmed market talk that more interest rate hikes are needed.

That sent shares down pretty much across the board: Shanghai fell 0.7 per cent, the Nikkei in Tokyo dipped 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 1.4 per cent.

There were a couple of standout performers, however. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.16 per cent, and Australian stocks inched up 0.1 per cent on the back of solid gains by the miners.

The regional performance came after a slow session on Wall Street overnight, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both recorded marginal gains while the Nasdaq slid 0.1 per cent, its eighth loss in 11 trading days.

The banks here were the stalwarts. OCBC closed 0.9 per cent higher at $12.89, UOB climbed 0.8 per cent to $30.10 and DBS rose 0.6 per cent to $32.95.

Genting Singapore was the worst STI constituent performer, falling 2.6 per cent to $1.13 after the casino operator confirmed that it was fully out of the race for a licence in Japan.

The counter had notched 22.5 per cent in total returns for the year to mid-April.

Electric carmaker Nio slid 5.8 per cent to US$9.21 (S$12.31) amid a price war over electric cars in China.

The company delivered 31,041 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up 20.5 per cent over the same period in 2022, but its share price has declined around 4.4 per cent so far in 2023. THE BUSINESS TIMES