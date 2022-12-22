Singapore shares track regional gains

SINGAPORE – Robust gains on Wall Street overnight gave the local market enough of a shove to leave it in positive territory on Thursday, although it was a modest day in terms of trading activity.

The festive season mini-rally splurge sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.4 per cent or 13.34 points to close at 3,269.53 but volumes were lacklustre: Just 867 million securities worth $743 million changed hands with gainers outnumbering losers 309 to 199.

Key indices elsewhere in the region were also up following a strong performance by the three key Wall Street exchanges, with increases of around 1.5 per cent.

Gains were led by the Hang Seng Index, which rose 2.7 per cent, followed by the Kospi, up 1.2 per cent. Malaysian shares gained 0.4 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 Index was up 0.5 per cent.

Another winner was down under, with Australian stocks up 0.5 per cent after falling to a 20-day low earlier in the week.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “Asian stocks picked up where the US market left off, with technology and property companies leading the charge, after a profusion of comments from regulators on supporting broader markets.”

He also noted that policymakers in China were taking steps to ensure funding for major private property developers, while regulatory guidance was also helping platform companies drive employment.

“Offering support for the private sector is more critical from a market perspective, than for a near-term economic growth outlook,” Mr Innes added.

The leading gainer on the STI was Keppel Corp, which added 1.5 per cent to $7.40, while the top decliner was Hongkong Land, falling 1.7 per cent to US$4.66.

Across the broader market, Sembcorp Marine was the top-traded counter by volume, with 64.9 million shares traded. It closed 0.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.

The trio of local banks also closed higher, led by OCBC, which rose 0.6 per cent to $12.31. UOB was up 0.5 per cent to $31.16, while DBS gained 0.2 per cent to $34.27. THE BUSINESS TIMES