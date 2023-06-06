Singapore shares inch up 0.03% amid attention on Fed meeting next week

SINGAPORE - The blue-chip barometer Straits Times Index (STI) managed to eke out an increase of 0.03 per cent, or 1.1 points, to 3,190.11 points on Tuesday amid a mixed regional market showing.

This came after all three key indexes on Wall Street slid overnight as investors took profit after Congress agreed to suspend the United States debt default.

A newsletter by private bank LGT published on Tuesday noted that markets have put behind the debt ceiling deal, with investors now looking to the Federal Reserve’s rate decision next week. The US central bank’s meeting will have a summary of economic projections.

Mr Olivier d’Assier, head of applied research for Asia-Pacific at financial intelligence firm Qontigo, said investors remain unconvinced that the US economy is out of the recession woods yet.

Digital Core Reit, which focuses on data centres, closed 4.9 per cent higher at 43 US cents, despite the fact that its distribution per unit could fall by 2 US cents assuming the elimination of annual revenue from its second-largest tenant, which has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The higher price came after two brokerages lowered their target prices for the real estate investment trust (Reit) but recommended “buy” calls on the counter.

The unit price of iReit Global, meanwhile, slipped 2.1 per cent to a 52-week low at 46 cents, days after the Europe-focused Reit unveiled its plan to acquire a portfolio of 17 retail properties in France for about €76.8 million (S$111 million).

Across the broader market, gainers trailed decliners 265 to 271, on a turnover of about 1.5 billion securities worth $1.1 billion in transaction value. THE BUSINESS TIMES