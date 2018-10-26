Singapore shares fall 1.4% on Friday to end below 3,000 level

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks suffered another day of losses on Friday (Oct 26), with the Straits Times Index down 1.4 per cent or 40.82 points to 2,972.02.

Losers outnumbered gainers 261 to 133, after about 1.77 billion shares worth $1.27 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell 2.81 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to 86.5 cents, with 85.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Pine Cap and Rex International.

All three local banks also fell at the close of trading, with DBS down 2.57 per cent to $23.10, OCBC slipping 1.9 per cent to $10.40, and UOB dipping the most at 3.53 per cent to $24.07.