Singapore set to hold monetary policy next week as price pressures persist

SYDNEY - Singapore’s central bank will likely keep its tight monetary policy settings for a third straight review while retaining its sharp focus on still-elevated inflation.

All 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which uses the exchange rate rather than interest rates to stabilise prices, to maintain its overall policy settings on Jan 29. The central bank tightened five times since October 2021 before opting to pause in 2023.

MAS is expected to keep its statement relatively unchanged at the first of its four-times-a-year decision, according to nine of 13 economists who responded to the question. Three, including Bank of America and Barclays, expect the tone to be hawkish while Oxford Economics was alone in predicting a dovish tilt.

This will be the first policy statement under new MAS managing director Chia Der Jiun and since MAS shifted to a quarterly schedule from biannual reviews previously. The Bloomberg survey was conducted before Singapore reported on Jan 23 that core inflation quickened to 3.3 per cent in December.

Since MAS’ last decision in October, Singapore’s economy has shown signs of resilience with the labour market remaining relatively tight and private home-price growth strong. Global financial conditions have eased too.

Even so, the central bank’s preferred core gauge – which includes food and fuel prices and excludes accommodation and private transport - accelerated to a pace that surpassed all analyst estimates, driven by higher costs of services and utilities. A scheduled increase in the goods and services tax (GST) to 9 per cent from 8 per cent that started on Jan 1 also bears noting.

Further underpinning domestic price pressures in Singapore, gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally-adjusted 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter from the prior three months, following a 1.3 per cent expansion in the July-September period. Singapore avoided a recession in 2023 and grew at faster-than-expected 1.2 per cent.

“Given the need to manage inflation expectations, we see little reason for the MAS to relax its hawkish tone,” Brian Tan and Audrey Ong at Barclays wrote in a note, referring to the GST hike “We believe the likelihood of FX policy easing this year is lower than most market participants think – our base case is for no adjustments through 2025.”

MAS in October expected core inflation, excluding the impact of the increase in the GST, to moderate in 2024 to 1.5 per cent-2.5 per cent — which is where it would probably prefer the gauge to settle, according to Bloomberg economist Tamara Mast Henderson.

She fears the measure will rise this year as disinflation from the base effect starts to fade and following the GST increase.

That explains why some economists expect a hawkish stance this month, while some including UOB see the probability of further tightening later in 2024.

“We see risks of core inflation staying sticky above 2 per cent even through 2025,” said Kai Wei Ang, Asia & Asean economist at Bank of America wrote in a note to clients. “As such, a steeper slope may be needed to deliver more durable tightening.” BLOOMBERG