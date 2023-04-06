Singapore sees upsurge in interest from Taiwan’s ultra-rich to set up family offices here

SINGAPORE - Ultra-rich Taiwanese are looking at opening family offices in Singapore to protect their wealth, as Taiwan becomes a flashpoint in deteriorating US-China ties.

Mr Abner Koh, executive director for private client services (tax) at BDO Tax Advisory, told The Straits Times that BDO is seeing an “upsurge” in enquiries from the ultra-rich in Taiwan about setting up family offices - private firms for the very rich to manage their wealth and assets. Mr Koh is personally handling up to 15 such cases.