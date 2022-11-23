Singapore sees economic growth slowing to 0.5-2.5% in 2023 from 3.5% this year

SINGAPORE - Economic growth in Singapore will ease next year as weakening global demand will weigh down export-driven sectors, said the Ministry of Trade Industry (MTI) on Wednesday.

The Singapore economy is expected to grow by 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2023, MTI said in its first forecast for the new year.

The ministry also narrowed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for this year, saying Singapore may achieve GDP growth of “around 3.5 per cent”, compared with an earlier forecast of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

The prediction is a notable decline from the 7.6 per cent growth achieved in 2021.

However it is unsurprising as most analysts had already lowered their own projections amid fears of recession in Europe and the United States and prospects of continued sluggish growth in China - all major trading partners of the Republic.

“The growth of outward-oriented sectors in Singapore is expected to weaken in tandem with the deterioration in external demand conditions,” MTI said.

In line with the weakening outlook for global demand, Enterprise Singapore separately said that both total merchandise trade and non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) will shrink by 2 per cent or, at best, see no growth next year. For 2022, Nodx is forecast to grow by around 6 per cent.

MTI pointed to the weaker outlook for the Eurozone economy amid an energy crunch due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, China continues to grapple with recurring Covid-19 outbreaks and a property market downturn, it said.

In the United States, MTI said, GDP growth is projected to slow significantly as elevated inflation and rising interest rates weigh down private consumption.

Mr Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary for trade and Industry, said there are still significant uncertainties and downside risks in the global economy.

“With many advanced economies raising interest rates simultaneously to combat high inflation, the impact of tightening financial conditions on global growth could be larger than expected.

He said further escalations in the war in Ukraine and geopolitical tensions among major global powers could also worsen supply disruptions, dampen consumer and business confidence, as well as further weigh on global trade.

However, aided by lifting of travel restrictions, the outlook for Singapore’s aviation- and tourism-related sectors such as air transport, accommodation and arts, entertainment and recreation remain positive, MTI said.

But performance of the domestic services industry will likely be overshadowed by the weakening outlook for export-oriented sector.

For instance, the semiconductors segment of the electronics cluster is expected to be negatively affected by the fall in global demand for semiconductors.

Meanwhile the machinery and systems segment of the precision engineering cluster is projected to be weighed down by a cutback in capital spending by semiconductor manufacturers amidst weak demand.

At the same time, growth in the wholesale trade, water transport, finance and insurance sectors is expected to be dampened by the slowdown in major external economies.

Replying to a question on the impact of slower growth on the labour market, Mr Kenny Tan, divisional director of the manpower planning and policy division at the Ministry of Manpower, said: “We do expect some moderation, especially across some of the sectors that will be more affected.”

But he added that the job market is still quite strong with a lot of vaccines still unfilled and non-resident employment still growing.

Mr Lim said the Government has been very clear and consistent with its commitment to make sure that jobs are protected and Singaporeans are taken care of.

“We are on the lookout in case market softens and we are on standby in case we need to do something to support Singapore workers should the economy softens further.”