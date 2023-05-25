Singapore sees 2023 GDP growth around midpoint of 0.5-2.5% forecast range

SINGAPORE – The Singapore economy is likely to grow by 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2023, with growth likely to come in at around the midpoint of the range, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Singapore economy grew by 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, moderating from the 2.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, MTI said in its latest quarterly economic survey report. This was higher than the advance estimate of 0.1 per cent growth released last month.

It said growth was weighed down by the manufacturing, wholesale trade and finance and insurance sectors, which contracted amid weakness in the global economy and the electronics down cycle.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy shrank by 0.4 per cent, a reversal from the 0.1 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

While the full-year growth forecast range remained unchanged at 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, MTI said the outlook for Singapore’s export-driven economy has weakened.

Apart from the expected slowdown in the advanced economies, the electronics down cycle is likely to be deeper and more prolonged than earlier projected. Spillovers from China’s services-led recovery are also expected to remain weak, given that services activities are less import-intensive than industrial activities.

“Growth in the United States and euro zone economies is expected to decelerate more significantly in the second half of the year due to the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening,” said Mr Gabriel Lim, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry.

“Meanwhile, China’s economic recovery is likely to be stronger than earlier expected, driven by a pickup in domestic services consumption even as its industrial sector remains sluggish,” he added.

He said that in tandem with weaker global demand for electronics and a sluggish outlook for petrochemicals, Singapore’s trade-driven manufacturing sector is projected to see a deeper downturn.

However, the growth outlook for the aviation- and tourism-related sectors of the Singapore economy remains positive, given the ongoing recovery in international air travel and inbound tourism.