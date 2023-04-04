Singapore seen tightening monetary policy in April with inflation still high: Reuters poll

SINGAPORE – Singapore is likely to tighten monetary policy this month, for the sixth time in a row, amid persistent price pressures here due to global supply chain disruptions.

Eleven of the 17 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to tighten its policy, perhaps for the last time in the current cycle in April, citing the need to tame the continuing elevated inflation.

Among the 11 analysts who see tightening, five think the MAS would only steepen the slope while six think that it would only upwardly recentre the mid-point of the band.

Adjusting the mid-point is typically seen as a more “aggressive” tool than adjusting the slope.

Instead of interest rates, the MAS manages policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band, known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER.

It adjusts its policy via three levers: the slope, mid-point and width of the policy band.

“We firmly believe that policymakers were much more concerned about near-term price pressures last year. We see concerns shifting to the medium term, hence the return to slope steepening,” said analysts at the Bank of America.

Six analysts expect no change to monetary policy at all, citing the weak economic outlook.

“Although inflation stayed above the official forecasts, domestic supply prices have slowed amid falling import prices. Business expectations, the composite leading index and non-oil domestic exports have all turned negative,” said analysts at DBS.

“Given that Singapore is a price taker in the global economy, keeping the status quo on the S$NEER policy is consistent with the trend of major central banks moving from dovish hikes towards hawkish pauses,” they added.

Singapore’s non-oil exports have contracted for five straight months.

The central bank is expected to release its next semi-annual monetary policy statement no later than April 14.

The MAS has tightened monetary policy five times in a row, with the latest in October in a scheduled review. It typically holds two policy meetings each year though it conducted two additional out-of-cycle decisions last year as consumer prices surged.