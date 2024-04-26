Singapore’s private home price growth slows to 1.4% amid lower sales

SINGAPORE - Private residential property prices continued to moderate in the first quarter of 2024, as buyers’ resistance grew in the face of higher prices amid softer economic conditions, slowing wage growth and higher-for-longer interest rates.

Private residential property prices rose 1.4 per cent in the first quarter. This is below flash estimates of 1.5 per cent growth and down from 2.8 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, due in part to lower transaction volumes.

Cushman & Wakefield head of research Wong Xian Yang noted that the take-up rate has slowed slightly despite appetite for new launches.

“In the first quarter (of 2024), new major launches are on average about 39 per cent sold out, compared with the average take-up of 54 per cent in first quarter 2023,” he said, referring to launches of developments with 100 units and more.

Overall private residential sales volume fell by 2.4 per cent for the third straight quarter to 4,230 units in the first quarter of 2024. Resale transactions fell by 5 per cent quarter on quarter to 2,689 units, while sub-sales fell 8.3 per cent to 377 units.

Even though new sales transactions held up, gaining 6.6 per cent quarter on quarter to 1,164 units, this is the slowest first-quarter sales since 762 units were transacted in the first quarter of 2008.

But Ms Chia Siew Chuin, JLL’s head of residential research for Singapore, noted that “despite the tempered price growth, the price uptrend amid a decline in overall sales volume underscores the resilience of underlying demand, reflecting healthy household liquidity”.

Transaction volumes in the prime district sank 18.7 per cent quarter on quarter to 605 units due to a lack of major launches in the first quarter of 2024 and the property curbs, while sales in the city fringe shed 5 per cent to 1,148 units, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive officer at ERA, noted that ample new launch choices may have led to “decision paralysis among some buyers”. “This is evident as the number of unsold private residential units jumped 17.8 per cent in the first quarter, with the suburbs accounting for 38.6 per cent of unsold stock,” he said.

In the first quarter, the total stock of unsold new homes rose to 20,204 units, crossing the 20,000-unit mark for the first time since first quarter 2021.

This signifies an easing in the prolonged tight supply situation, even though unsold stock remains at 46.5 per cent below the pre-Covid-19 peak of 37,779 units in the first quarter of 2019, Ms Chia said.

Nevertheless, Mr Chu said, a buoyant HDB market continues to support upgrader demand, particularly in the suburbs, which accounted for 58.6 per cent of total transactions in the first quarter, the highest seen since the third quarter of 2015.

Transaction volume in the suburbs rose 4 per cent to 2,477 units, fuelled by successful new launches in March such as Lentor Mansion, which accounted for almost half of this submarket’s new sales volume in the first quarter. The project is 77 per cent sold out at a median price of $2,269 psf, Mr Wong said.